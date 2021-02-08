It's been a long time since I was at school but I sure wish I had an app like Schooly when I was forgetting when classes were and what work was due. If you're in school today, you should probably take Schooly for a spin.

Capable of tracking your timetable, classrooms, work that's due, and even your teachers and their contacts, Schooly is "School, made easier" and that's difficult to argue with. Who wouldn't want school to be made easier?!

Schooly Features include:

Create due work with rich metadata options such as links, images and notes

Manage multiple timetables with support for repeating weeks and block schedule timetables.

Automatic day switching on each timetable

Manage teachers and classrooms

iCloud Sync

Siri Shortcuts

Widgets

Keyboard Shortcuts

Split View support

Cursor Integration

Multiple App Icons ;)

You can take advantage of iOS 14 Home screen widgets to put data where you'll see it most and iCloud sync makes sure your data is the same across all of your devices. Oh, and custom icons!

You can download Schooly from the App Store right now. It's a free app with an in-app purchase also available.