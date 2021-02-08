What you need to know
- Scooly is an app that tracks your school timetable, work, and more.
It's been a long time since I was at school but I sure wish I had an app like Schooly when I was forgetting when classes were and what work was due. If you're in school today, you should probably take Schooly for a spin.
Capable of tracking your timetable, classrooms, work that's due, and even your teachers and their contacts, Schooly is "School, made easier" and that's difficult to argue with. Who wouldn't want school to be made easier?!
Schooly Features include:
- Create due work with rich metadata options such as links, images and notes
- Manage multiple timetables with support for repeating weeks and block schedule timetables.
- Automatic day switching on each timetable
- Manage teachers and classrooms
- iCloud Sync
- Siri Shortcuts
- Widgets
- Keyboard Shortcuts
- Split View support
- Cursor Integration
- Multiple App Icons ;)
You can take advantage of iOS 14 Home screen widgets to put data where you'll see it most and iCloud sync makes sure your data is the same across all of your devices. Oh, and custom icons!
You can download Schooly from the App Store right now. It's a free app with an in-app purchase also available.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
4 things we don't want to see in Breath of the Wild 2 on Nintendo Switch
We can't wait until the Breath of the Wild sequel comes to Nintendo Switch. While this new game will surely capture its predecessor's art style and spirit, there are a few things we hope don't get carried over.
Review: The dual-lens EZVIZ C3X Outdoor Camera shines in the dark
Can an affordable smart camera that doesn't require a subscription really outshine the competition at night? The answer may surprise you.
Apple increases DTK credit following developer outcry
Apple has told developers in its Universal App Quick Start Program that it will increase a credit offered to $500 instead of $200, and that it will be available for purchasing any Apple product until the end of the year.
Save money on cases for the iPhone 12 Pro
Tired of spending exorbitant prices on iPhone cases? We can help you find a nice case for your iPhone 12 Pro that's good and cheap.