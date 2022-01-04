What you need to know
- Kensington has announced a new privacy screen designed for the latest MacBook Pro notebooks.
- Nobody is saying when the new screen will be available and no pricing has been released as yet.
- The new privacy screen has a space cut out where the notch lives.
Accessory maker Kensington has chosen CES 2022 to announce that it is releasing a new privacy screen that's designed specifically for the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro notebooks. That means that they'll have an area cut out at the top, just ready to welcome that notch.
While Kensington isn't saying when the new privacy screen will be made available, nor how much it will cost, we do at least have some information. The screen will attach to the MacBook Pro's display via magnets while narrowing the field of view to +/- 30 degrees. A blue light filter is also part of the mix, too.
Kensington is introducing a new line of MagPro™ Elite Privacy Screens for the new 2021 14" and 16" MacBook Pro. The new privacy screens conveniently attach to the MacBook Pro frame with magnets, eliminating the need for potentially damaging adhesives and complex setup processes. Featuring a reversible design that offers matte or glossy viewing options, the privacy screens narrow the field of vision to +/- 30 degrees to keep information on the screen private, and filters out harmful blue light rays by up to 22 percent to ease eye strain.
The best Mac is one that nobody can snoop on and Kensington's new privacy screen will undoubtedly help out there. Now we just need to know when this thing will be available for people to buy. You can read more about the screen and the rest of Kensington's CES announcements in its press release now.
Review: Rocketbook Core Smart Notebook is built for the digital age
Handwrite anything in this reusable notebook. Then scan and upload your notes to the cloud service of your choice in seconds.
Netflix will begin streaming 20 Russian TV channels to appease watchdog
Netflix will begin streaming 20 Russian state TV channels from March in a move that will be mandated for all streamers that have more than 100,000 daily users. The move comes after Roskomnadzor, the country's media watchdog, classified Netflix as an "audiovisual service" last week.
Apple gives engineers T-shirts to celebrate the success of M1
Apple is celebrating the success of its M1 chips, found in its Mac lineup as well as the iPad Pro, by sending T-shirts to engineers that worked on the Apple silicon transition.
Keep your MacBook from heating up with a cooling pad
MacBook Pros have a tendency to get pretty warm, thanks to their aluminum bodies. Consider a cooling pad to keep your laptop cool, man.