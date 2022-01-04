Accessory maker Kensington has chosen CES 2022 to announce that it is releasing a new privacy screen that's designed specifically for the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro notebooks. That means that they'll have an area cut out at the top, just ready to welcome that notch.

While Kensington isn't saying when the new privacy screen will be made available, nor how much it will cost, we do at least have some information. The screen will attach to the MacBook Pro's display via magnets while narrowing the field of view to +/- 30 degrees. A blue light filter is also part of the mix, too.