You might think of your iPhone's wireless charger as something purely functional. Why can't it also be elegant and beautiful? Kerf's natural wood wireless phone charger brings warmth and style to the wireless charging game.

The Kerf Wireless Phone Charger is carved from natural hardwood and has a non-slip cork bottom. It's a smooth rounded square shape. Beyond its attractive exterior, its interior is designed to be future-proof. A custom PCB allows charging at multiple wattages. The charger is compatible with Qualcomm 2.0 and 3.0 Fast Charging. The power output is 5W - 10W. Unlike many chargers, this one has a USB-C port. You can order it with or without an Anker 1-meter braided nylon USB-C to USB-A charging cable and brick. It's compatible with every iPhone from the 8/8 Plus through the current models and any other Qi-enabled device. It will work even with a case on your phone if the case is 3mm thick or less.

I was able to set my phone down on the charger any which way, horizontally, vertically, or diagonally, and it works. It is a single phone charger; you cannot charge two devices at once. It's quite lightweight but the cork base keeps it from slipping around on your desk.

Kerf pays attention to the environment, using sustainable locally-sourced natural wood and 100% post-consumer recycled packaging. For the base price, you can choose a popular wood such as Maple, Walnut, Sycamore, or Cherry. If you want to go more exotic and are willing to pay a bit more, there are also rarer woods like Bocote, Figured Sapele, Purpleheart, or Paduak. There are 15 different species of wood from which to choose. If you have a Kerf case on your iPhone, you can get your wireless charger to match (or complement) it.

If you wish to personalize your wireless charger further, you can have it custom engraved for an extra fee. Engraving options include text, logos, or simple images.

A step above the average

Kerf Wireless Phone Charger: What I like

Tech doesn't always have to be plastic, metal, or glass. Kerf's charger is proof that it can also be naturally beautiful. I love the look and feel of real wood, and Kerf delivers a powerful charger in a stunning package.