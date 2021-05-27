Buy a Kia and get an Apple Watch.

As reported by CNET, Kia announced new information about its upcoming 2022 EV6 First Edition electric car. As a bonus to getting one of the First Edition models, which the company is making 1500 of, customers will also get a complimentary Apple Watch. According to Kia, they specifically chose the Apple Watch as it will allow customers to use the Kia Connect suite of services that come bundled with the car.

For those who already have an Apple Watch, Kia is also offering a home charger or a credit towards its charging network.

If you already have an Apple Watch, no worries. Kia's other special gifts to select from include an at-home charger or a credit for charging the EV6 at a national charging network. The choice is yours with a $100 refundable deposit for the EV6 First Edition. Aside from the gifts included, the limited-edition EV comes with all the kit offered in the EV6 range, plus some upgrades. The cars get an augmented reality head-up display, remote Smart Park functionality and more. Buyers also get the choice of three exclusive color combinations to commemorate the First Edition. There's Urban Yellow with a black interior, Glacier White with dark green seating or Steel Gray Matte with a black interior.

Kia says that it should start to deliver the first EV6 vehicles in the United States in the first quarter of 2022.

No matter which combination, Kia plunks a 77.4 kilowatt-hour battery in the car with a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup. We don't have range estimates yet, but don't expect this particular car to go over 300 miles. Reservations open June 3 and Kia expects to deliver the first EV6 First Edition models in the US during the first quarter of 2022.

The one thing that the CNET report does not say is exactly which model of Apple Watch customers will receive. Regardless, you shouldn't buy a car because of a free Apple Watch.

