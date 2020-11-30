Last year iMore's Lory Gil sat down for an interview with the founders of Hopscotch, a platform that makes learning how to code easy and fun for kids. Today, the company has announced that it will be opening up even more lessons to new and aspirational coders for free.

For the last few years, the company has offered a subscription service that includes access to "advanced coding features and video tutorials that could take you from beginner to advanced while creating fun games that you actually wanted to play." While they are extremely helpful to those who want to learn, some have been unable to access that content due to the paywall.

Samantha John, one of the co-founders of Hopscotch, says that all of these video tutorials are now free to all users. The company wanted to add more value to those who are new to coding while focusing its paid service on those who are moving on to more advanced coding.