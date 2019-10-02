It might have been available in Japan for eight months, but King of Fighters Allstar is finally on its way to the West, with a launch taking place on October 22nd.

The game marries the traditional King of Fighters gameplay with an RPG angle and makes for an interesting blend. And with more than 50 different fighters to choose from it's fair to say that there's variation, and then some. Whoever you pick, you need to make sure that your fighter is the best by beating all challengers.