What you need to know
- King of Fighters Allstar launched in Japan eight months ago.
- Now it's coming to the West.
- Pre-registration is now available for an Oct. 22nd launch.
It might have been available in Japan for eight months, but King of Fighters Allstar is finally on its way to the West, with a launch taking place on October 22nd.
The game marries the traditional King of Fighters gameplay with an RPG angle and makes for an interesting blend. And with more than 50 different fighters to choose from it's fair to say that there's variation, and then some. Whoever you pick, you need to make sure that your fighter is the best by beating all challengers.
Pre-registration for the new game is already available with the title going live on the App Store on October 22nd. If you do pre-register you'll get access to a special character – Iori Yagami – too. To add some spice to proceedings, different rewards will be unlocked depending on how many people pre-order the game.
As Cult of Mac points out though, games that were huge hits on game consoles don't always translate well to mobile play. Hopefully this isn't another example of things going awry.