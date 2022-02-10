Anyone who's being completely honest knows that the Kingdom Hearts games are ridiculous and crazy. But that's also what makes them so memorable and charming. As part of that, some of the main story points and plots can be hard to follow. What is a Nobody? Which characters are Nobodies? What's Roxas' deal and how is he related to Sora? If you've forgotten something or are trying to get into Kingdom Hearts for the first time now that it's available on the Nintendo Switch, there are some things you should know. Beware, this page is filled with spoilers, so read at your own risk. Kingdom Hearts FAQ Characters, phrases, plot points, and mythology

Now that Kingdom Hearts has joined the best Nintendo Switch games on the hybrid console, here are some refreshers for anyone who needs it. What is Kingdom Hearts? Aside from the name of this action RPG series, it is described within the games as the "heart of all worlds." More importantly, it is a powerful object containing hearts that many throughout history have fought over in order to obtain more power. Do I need to play all of the Kingdom Hearts games to understand the story? There are a grand total of 13 Kingdom Hearts games at the moment, but you can understand the story plenty simply by playing five of them: Kingdom Hearts, Kingdom Hearts 2, Birth By Sleep, Dream Drop Distance, and Kingdom Hearts 3. All of these games and more are available via Nintendo Switch cloud streaming. What does Kingdom Hearts on Switch cloud streaming mean? Instead of being able to play the games on a cartridge or by downloading the game data locally on your Switch, players stream the games through the internet where they are stored on servers. This allows the games to maintain the same visuals and graphics that they had on previous releases instead of catering down to the Nintendo Switch's lower capabilities. Who owns the Kingdom Hearts series? While the games are developed in partnership with Square Enix, the property itself is owned by Disney. What is a Heart? One of three things that make up a living creature within Kingdom Hearts mythology. A being needs a heart, body, and soul in order to be alive, and each one of these things has power on its own. What is a Heartless? These are the main grunt enemies that were introduced in the first Kingdom Hearts game. They're beings of darkness and without emotion that are created when someone's heart fills too much with darkness. What is a Nobody? These creatures first appeared in Kingdom Hearts 2. When a being with a particularly strong heart gets turned into a heartless, the body or shell it leaves behind turns into a Nobody. These creatures are also devoid of emotion and the strongest among them came together to comprise Organization XIII. How are Heartless and Nobodies related? When a person succumbs to darkness, they become a Heartless, but the body or shell they left behind turns into a Nobody. What is Organization XIII?

A group of powerful Nobodies with Xemnas at their head. They are out to collect more Hearts so they can create an artificial Kingdom Hearts. They accomplish this by releasing more Heartless into various areas and then collecting the hearts that are released from them when they are defeated. What is a Princess of Heart? Princesses are young women whose hearts are so filled with pure light that their hearts have the power to chase away the darkness. The Seven Princesses of Heart are Belle, Snow White, Alice, Jasmine, Aurora, Cinderella, and Kairi. When all together, these seven ladies have the power to open the Door to Darkness. What is an Unversed? These are the main enemies in Birth by Sleep. They formed from the negative emotions that spawned when Vanitas was pulled from Ventus. What is a Dream Eater? These only appear in Dream Drop Distance, KHX, and KH Unchained X. They come in two forms, Spirits and Nightmares, and are basically what the darkness looks like in sleeping worlds. Hold on, how is Sora related to Roxas?

When Sora temporarily became a Heartless at the end of the first game, it meant that a Nobody was also made for Sora. So even after Sora returned to normal, he still had a Nobody out there. Roxas is Sora's Nobody. Eventually, Roxas and Sora merged back together, giving Sora subconscious memories made by Roxas. But why does Roxas look like Ventus and not Sora? This is where things get really confusing. Ventus' heart had connected with Sora's before Sora became a Heartless. Because of this, Sora's Nobody looked like Ventus rather than Sora. Did Axel remember Ventus? This is, honestly, unclear. In 358/2 Days, Axel talks about his human life a whole lot while hanging out with Roxas, so it's very possible he remembered Ventus from before and was attempting to jog Ventus' shared memories. However, since Roxas was not actually Ventus' Nobody, this couldn't have worked so maybe Axel was trying in vein. Hold up, there are two Ansems? The main antagonist from the very first game called himself Ansem. However, he was actually Ansem's apprentice. The real Ansem, Ansem the Wise, has blonde hair and went by the name Diz in Kingdom Hearts 2. Who are the Seven Guardians of Light? Also known as the Seven Lights, these individuals fight back against the Thirteen Darknesses also known as Organization XIII. The Seven Lights are Sora, Riku, King Mickey, Aqua, Ventus, Kairi, and Lea. How are Terra, Aqua, and Ventus connected to Sora?

Years before Sora existed, Terra, Aqua, and Ventus were students training to be Keyblade Masters. At one point in their travels, Terra and Aqua both went to Destiny Islands and met Riku and Sora. This is where Terra grants Riku the power to use the Keyblade. Aqua considered doing the same for Sora, but decided not to. Ventus follows Terra to other worlds and is kind of like the little brother of the group. However, Terra was eventually manipulated by Master Xehanort into succumbing to his darkness, and then Master Xehanort possessed him to become younger. While on a quest to find Ventus and Terra, Aqua finds an unconscious King Mickey floating in space and works alongside him while traveling to Disney worlds. In other words, Terra, Aqua, and Ventus set things in motion before the first Kingdom Hearts story starts that affect the entire series. Wait, how many Xehanorts are there?