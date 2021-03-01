What you need to know
- Apple could have a foldable iPhone ready as soon as 2023 according to Ming-Chi Kuo.
- Kuo believes a foldable iPhone would have a screen between 7.5 and 8 inches.
Apple could have a foldable iPhone ready for the big time as soon as 2023. That's according to a new Ming-Chi Kuo research note seen by iMore.
Kuo's research note says that Apple could get a 7.5-inch to 8-inch foldable device to market in 2023 dependent on its ability to deal with "key technology and mass production issues" that are currently causing the firm problems. However, Kuo goes on to say that production hasn't yet gotten underway which suggests Apple is still some way from being happy with whatever it's working on.
Kuo doesn't go into any further details about the potential bendy iPhone but there have been various rumors about such a device for months now. Companies like Samsung and Motorola already have foldable Android devices in the market with limited success. At this point it seems almost a given that a foldable iPhone will be released at some point. Whether it happens in 2023, however, we'll have to wait and see.
Leaker Jon Prosser previously said that Apple has two foldable devices in the works, at least at the prototype stage.
There are two different prototypes for a foldable iPhone. One that is sort of two displays on a hinge, and looked more like the Galaxy Z fold and the other is a clamshell-style flippable device like the Galaxy Z Flip The exclusive update about this story is regarding that dual-screen "thing"... Apparently, they [Apple] are working on a brand new version of that prototype that does in fact use a full Samsung OLED folding panel on that device.
Review: The original Apple Pencil still offers an amazing iPad experience
The Apple Pencil (first-generation) may be ancient when it comes to technology, but the experience it offers feels brand new and exciting if you're diving into the world of Apple Pencil for the first time.
The Apple Watch has had quite an impact, and it's literally life changing
While Apple has come out with plenty of great devices over the years, none are quite as life changing as the Apple Watch.
Review: Elevate your workspace with FlexiSpot EG1 Standing Desk
The FlexiSpot EG1 Standing desk is an electric, height adjustable desk equipped with dual cord management holes — a must for every workspace.
Up your photo game with these photography cases for the iPhone 12 Pro Max
That iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with an incredible camera, but you can make it even better with the right accessories. Check out the best photography cases to take your iPhone images to the next level.