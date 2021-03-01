Apple could have a foldable iPhone ready for the big time as soon as 2023. That's according to a new Ming-Chi Kuo research note seen by iMore.

Kuo's research note says that Apple could get a 7.5-inch to 8-inch foldable device to market in 2023 dependent on its ability to deal with "key technology and mass production issues" that are currently causing the firm problems. However, Kuo goes on to say that production hasn't yet gotten underway which suggests Apple is still some way from being happy with whatever it's working on.

Kuo doesn't go into any further details about the potential bendy iPhone but there have been various rumors about such a device for months now. Companies like Samsung and Motorola already have foldable Android devices in the market with limited success. At this point it seems almost a given that a foldable iPhone will be released at some point. Whether it happens in 2023, however, we'll have to wait and see.

Leaker Jon Prosser previously said that Apple has two foldable devices in the works, at least at the prototype stage.