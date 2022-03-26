MacBook Pro 2021 Review Source: Bryan M. Wolfe / iMore

  • Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo is predicting big things for the Mac Studio and Studio display for its first year.
  • He says that Apple will ship between 500-600k Mac Studios and Studio Displays.
  • He also says the company is "aggresively" expanding mini-LED supply for its MacBook Pro.

Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo estimates that Apple could shift some 500,000 Mac Studios and a similar number of Studio Displays in 2022.

In a prediction handed out on Twitter earlier this week Kuo stated:

My predictions for Mac Studio and Studio Display shipments in 2022 are both 500-600k units.

Apple's new Mac Studio and Studio Display were unveiled earlier in March, sporting the incredibly powerful M1 Ultra Apple silicon chip. Initial reaction to both has been generally good, despite a few quirks with the Studio Display's webcam, and if Kuo's prediction comes to pass, it could see Apple ship over 1 million units of the two new products combined.

And there's more good news, Kuo also stated this week that Apple is planning to "aggressively" expand its mini-LED supply chain capacity for the MacBook Pro (2021), apparently by some 20-30%. Kuo says that this is in spite of the notebook and PC market suffering from inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In response to recent figures about sales of Apple's mini-LED MacBook Pro, Kuo recently stated that "the gap between mini-LED MacBook Pro and OLED notebook shipments may widen in 2022-2023", with Apple outperforming competitors thanks to the value of its brand.

