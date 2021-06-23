Apple will announce a new iPhone SE in the first half of next year according to a new Ming-Chi Kuo research note seen by iMore. What's more, the new device will feature 5G and become the "cheapest 5G iPhone ever."

Kuo's note says that we shouldn't expect drastic changes compared with the outgoing 2020 iPhone SE beyond the addition of a beefier CPU and the aforementioned 5G radio. That's no huge surprise, with Apple using the device as an entry-level one that's designed to offer parents an inexpensive way to get kids into an iPhone rather than an Android device.

The current iPhone SE is popular, thanks in part to its relatively low asking price of just $399 in 64GB configuration. Kuo didn't mention any capacity changes and I suspect 64GB is the sweet spot at this price point.

Today's iPhone SE is the best iPhone for a whole bunch of people and that will continue to be the case with the 2022 model. Arrival in the first half of 2022 would make plenty of sense and Apple has generally launched its low-end iPhone in that part of the year, too.

Kuo also wrote about the 2022 iPhone 14 expectations including the loss of the 5.4-inch model. The return of Touch ID was also suggested as a big selling point for the new flagship devices – something the $399 iPhone SE already boasts today.