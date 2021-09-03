With Labor Day coming up, retailers are starting to kick off their annual sales events which makes now a great time for Apple fans to upgrade their gear.

If you've been holding out on buying a new iPad, Apple Watch, or MacBook, Best Buy's Labor Day sale has got you covered with discounts across a whole range of Apple products. Many of these prices are being matched at Amazon and other retailers, so we've gathered up all of the best places to buy below.

Steep discounts across the board like this only come around for holiday sales so you don't have long to snap up any bargains. With new products on the horizon this fall, this might be your last chance to snag some of these products at a discount with rumored devices like the iPad mini 6 and AirPods 3 set to take their places. After this fall, it might be refurbished deals only.

Best Buy's Labor day sale ends Monday and prices matched at other retailers will likely rise at the same time.