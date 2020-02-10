Landsea Homes has announced a partnership with Apple to provide HomeKit technology and accessories in its High Performance Homes across communities in California and Arizona. The latest partnership is part of the company's Live in Your Element with High Performance Homes Program and will put Apple TV's, smart door locks, thermostats, light switches, cameras, and more, into the hands of new home owners, similar to previous efforts from other builders such as WeberHaus and Brookfield Residential.

All of Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are more connected and convenient than ever. Supported by a partnership with leading technology company Apple®, the homes utilize the Apple HomeKit™ environment to operate all home automation features from one mobile application. The smart home automation features, installed and compatible with Apple HomeKit™ include an Apple TV® media manager device, MeshNet wireless internet throughout the home, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire, and high-touch customer service with an individualized training session.

In addition to HomeKit, Landsea Homes states that the accessories within the program will work with other platforms, such as Android, through the manufacturer's apps. The company will also be providing wireless mesh networking and even white glove training for residents. Complete features include:

Apple TV® media manager device

MeshNet wireless internet

Entry door locks

Thermostat control

Garage door opener control

Light dimmer switches

Doorbell camera pre-wire

White glove training service

Landsea says that there are no additional costs for the homes, and it also includes energy efficient appliances and lighting for their sustainability efforts for the program. More information about the program and available communities can be found at the High Performance experience page.