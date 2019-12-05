What you need to know
- Apple has released a new holiday promotion for Apple Pay.
- The promotion gives exclusive offers at twelve different brands.
- Customers must use Apple Pay in order to be eligible for the offer.
Apple's latest Apple Pay promotion rings in the holidays with special offers at twelve different brands. Apple began emailing Apple Pay customers today and has also updated the Apple Pay website to highlight the twelve different offers.
Some notable offers include $15 off a holiday collection at 1800 Flowers, 50% off all orders at the popular photo printing service Snapfish, and a free set of New Year's frames from Warby Parker.
The full list of offers included in the promotion are below:
- 1800 Flowers: $15 off an exclusive holiday collection
- 1stdibs: $150 off when you spend $500 or more in the app with the code PAYFASTER
- BJ's: $10 off your next purchase when you spend $50 or more at BJ's online
- Club Monaco: Extra $25 off your next purchase when you spend $100+ at clubmonaco.com with code PAYFASTER
- Crocs: 25% off purchases at crocs.com through 12/13
- Hayneedle: Extra 10% off holiday decor, furniture, gifts, and more
- HBX: Free shipping when you spend $50 or more
- NY&C: Extra 10% off in the New York & Company app with code PAYFASTER
- Outdoor Voices: $25 off your next purchase when you spend $125 or more
- Snapfish: 50% off all orders in the app with code PAYFASTER
- StockX: $20 off your next Buy Now purchase when you spend $200 or more with code PAYFASTER
- Warby Parker: Free set of four illustrated 2020 party frames for ringing in the new year
In order to receive any of these offers, you must check out in either the merchant's app or through their website between now and December 18th (except for the Crocs offer which ends December 13th). The purchase must also be made using Apple Pay.
For those using Apple Card, you will also be eligible for 2% Daily Cash on top of the special offer. These offers are currently only available in the United States. If you'd like to learn more, see the full details and access each offer at the Apple Pay holiday website.
