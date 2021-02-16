Password management company LastPass is causing a stir today after it announced the decision to alter the features available to those on its free tier. As of March 16, users of LastPass Free will no longer be able to use multiple devices and will instead need to choose one device to use the app on.

LastPass made the announcement via a blog post earlier today.

We're making changes to how Free users access LastPass across device types. LastPass offers access across two device types – computers (including all browsers running on desktops and laptops) or mobile devices (including mobile phones, smart watches, and tablets). Starting March 16th, 2021, LastPass Free will only include access on unlimited devices of one type.

The post continues with the news that LastPass Free users will also lose email support as of May 17, leaving them to make do with forum-based customer support instead.

In addition to this change, as of May 17th, 2021, email support will only be available for Premium and Families customers. LastPass Free users will always have access to our Support Center which has a robust library of self-help resources available 24/7 plus access to our LastPass Community, which is actively monitored by LastPass specialists.

All of this is obviously designed to get users to switch to LastPass Premium or LastPass Families, both paid services that offer additional benefits starting at $3 per month.

To my mind, passwords and the apps we use to manage them should be a paid solution because, really, who wants to trust that kind of thing to something that's free? I'm a fully paid-up customer of a LastPass competitor – if you're a LastPass Free customer I'd strongly suggest upgrading rather than ditching the app altogether!