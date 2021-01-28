Apple has now started to sell refurbished 27-inch iMacs that were released in August 2020 in both the United States and Canada Apple Stores. Prices start at $1,529 which means buyers will save around 15% on the price of a new iMac.

Spotted by MacRumors, the cheapest model available today includes a 3.1GHz six-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a Radeon Pro 5300 GPU. That specification would cost $1,799 if bought new, for example.

What makes Apple's refurbished products so special is the way it goes over each computer to ensure it's in tip-top condition. You'll also get Apple's one-year warranty and you can top that up with AppleCare+, too.

Every Apple Certified Refurbished product completes a rigorous refurbishment process that includes full testing that meets the same functional standards as new Apple products. Your refurbished device is truly "like new," with special savings of up to 15%.

I would whole-heartedly recommend picking up an Apple Refurbished product, whether it's an iMac or anything else out of the Apple lineup. That being said, with rumors of a new Appe silicon iMac on the horizon this Intel-based product might not be such a great buy right now. Keep that in mind if you're planning a purchase.