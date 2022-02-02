The latest Apple Pay is here and it's all about giving a "gift from the heart."

In an email to Apple Pay customers, Apple is offering exclusive online offers with a number of brands for Valentine's Day when you shop with Apple Pay between today and Monday, February 14. The offer provides savings at 1-800-Flowers and Snapfish so you can grab your flowers, chocolates, teddy bear, and a card while saving on the whole thing.

Use Apple Pay to send flowers and custom photo gifts to your loved ones and get exclusive online offers. Now through February 14.

Below are both offers in detail:

1-800-Flowers: $15 off when you spend $39.99 or more with promo code APPLEPAY

71% off all photo books with promo code APPLEPAY

Both of the offers require you to use Apple Pay when making a purchase and also require that you to enter the promo code APPLEPAY at checkout. Make sure you consider both while you make your purchase in order to net all of your savings.

Both of the promotions are available starting today and will expire on Monday, February 14. Below are the full terms and conditions of each other: