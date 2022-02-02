What you need to know
- Apple is out with its latest Apple Pay promotion.
- The new promotion offers savings at a number of online retailers for Valentine's Day.
- The promotion is good until Monday, February 14.
The latest Apple Pay is here and it's all about giving a "gift from the heart."
In an email to Apple Pay customers, Apple is offering exclusive online offers with a number of brands for Valentine's Day when you shop with Apple Pay between today and Monday, February 14. The offer provides savings at 1-800-Flowers and Snapfish so you can grab your flowers, chocolates, teddy bear, and a card while saving on the whole thing.
Use Apple Pay to send flowers and custom photo gifts to your loved ones and get exclusive online offers. Now through February 14.
Below are both offers in detail:
- 1-800-Flowers: $15 off when you spend $39.99 or more with promo code APPLEPAY
- 71% off all photo books with promo code APPLEPAY
Both of the offers require you to use Apple Pay when making a purchase and also require that you to enter the promo code APPLEPAY at checkout. Make sure you consider both while you make your purchase in order to net all of your savings.
Both of the promotions are available starting today and will expire on Monday, February 14. Below are the full terms and conditions of each other:
1-800-Flowers: This exclusive offer is only eligible for purchases made using Apple Pay. Enter promo code APPLEPAY at checkout. Unless otherwise stated or required by law, the following terms apply to this promotional offer: $39.99 minimum product purchase required, exclusive of applicable service or shipping charges and taxes. Items may vary and are subject to availability, delivery rules, and times. Fees and surcharges may apply. Promotional value means the $15 discount provided by 1800Flowers.com. Promotional value cannot be combined or used with any other discounts or promotions offered by the merchant. Promotional value cannot be used for taxes, tips, prior balances, service charge, or shipping or handling, as applicable. Duplicate use, sale, or trade of a promotional code is prohibited. Offer not valid on all products (including charity-affiliated products and gift cards) and not at 1800Flowers.com retail company stores or franchise stores. For questions about how to order from 1800Flowers.com, call 1-800-Flowers® customer service at 1-800-356-9377. Offer is valid through February 14, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. ET. Offer can be redeemed at 1800Flowers.com desktop site, mobile site, and iOS app. Prices and discounts are subject to change without notice. Void where prohibited.
Snapfish: Must use code APPLEPAY and use Apple Pay as payment method to receive 71% off all photo books. Offer expires at 11:59 p.m. PT on February 14, 2022, while supplies last. All taxes apply. Offer can be redeemed at Snapfish.com desktop site, mobile site, and iOS app. Offer applies to mail-order purchases only and cannot be used for in-store pickup. You can apply more than one code if you are ordering multiple items. However, only one discount may be applied to each item. Existing product credits are honored first and cannot be combined with promo code. Code may be used an unlimited number of times. Offer valid only for U.S. customers. Offer is subject to change or cancellation at any time.
