The latest Apple Pay promotion wants to help you save some money at adidas for Father's Day.

Apple has sent an email to Apple Pay customers earlier today announcing its latest promotion to offer savings at adidas when you make a purchase through the adidas app. The promotion is offering $20 off select items when making a purchase of $100 or more. The promotion starts today and runs through Thursday, June 17.

Show Dad some love. With Apple Pay. Use Apple Pay in the adidas app and get $20 off select items when you spend $100 or more, through June 17.*

There are some things to note in the terms of the offer. For one, it is only available to domestic orders placed in the United States. There are a number of collections not included in the offer as well including YEEZY, Disney, and Human Made.

Limited-time offer, valid from June 10, 2021, through June 17, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PST. Offer good for $20 off your purchase of $100 or more when you use Apple Pay at checkout. Valid in app only. One use per customer. Offer cannot be combined with other offers. Offer is not valid on prior purchases. Offer is not valid for cash and excludes shipping and taxes. Exclusions apply, including but not limited to YEEZY, 4D, select Ultraboost, Pharrell x adidas, Disney, adizero adios pro, Human Made, limited-edition Originals, select NMD, select Stan Smith, select Superstar, gift cards, and purchases on the Confirmed app. Valid on domestic U.S. orders only. adidas reserves the right to change terms and conditions, substitute offer of equal or greater value, and end offer at any time without notice. Void where prohibited or restricted by law.

The email also highlights a number of other brands that might be the source of a good gift idea for Father's Day including Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Lands' End, and Dunkin Donuts.

If you're picking up something from adidas for your Dad it might also be a good time for him to sport an Apple Watch. For the best deals there, check out our list of the Best men's Apple Watch 2021.