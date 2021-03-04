Apple has launched its latest Apple Pay promotion to bring some exclusive savings to those who use Apple Pay when making a purchase at a specific retailer.

As reported by AppleInsider, the latest Apple Pay promotion launched on Thursday and is offering customers of Bed Bath & Beyond 10% cash back on purchases. Rather than getting 10% off, customers will receive the benefit in the form of My Funds, the Bed Bath & Beyond rewards program.

The promotion, which runs through March 18, is redeemable through the Bed Bath & Beyond app when you check out using Apple Pay.

Items bought through the Bed Bath & Beyond app and paid for using Apple Pay are eligible for the extra My Funds rewards. Users can apply collected rewards toward future purchases. The promotion runs through March 18 and rewards earned are valid for 30 days, Apple says. Additional information about Bed Bath & Beyond's My Funds system can be found on the company's website.

In the promotion email that was sent to Apple Pay customers, the company also highlighted other home improvement retailers like Ace Hardware and Office Depot.

Along with the Bed Bath & Beyond deal, Apple in an email sent to Apple Pay users advertises home improvement retailers that accept the payments platform in their respective apps and stores. Ace Hardware processes touchless payments in its brick-and-mortar outlets, while Buy Buy Baby, Houzz, and Office Depot feature in-app Apple Pay integration.

Apple is also running promotions this month for Apple Card users. Some cardholders are earning 3% Daily Cash on all purchases for the entire month of March, while that goes up to as high as 6% for new cardholders.