Setting a default music app for Siri on the iPhone seems to definitely be coming with iOS 14.5.

One of the key features in the first developer beta for iOS 14.5 was the ability for users to set a default music app for Siri. While the feature has been available for HomePod users already, it had yet to come to the iPhone and iPad.

Oddly, Apple had removed it from the second developer beta of iOS 14.5, sparking rumors that Apple may push the feature off for even longer. The company is known to sometimes introduce features in beta and then remove them before the public version of the software is released.