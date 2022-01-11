Latest iPhone 14 Pro pill-shaped camera mockup looks as hot as expected

The rumors of Apple ditching the notch and going with a new pill-shaped camera hole for iPhone 14 continue and now a new mockup shows us just how stunning that could turn out to be. Created by @RendersbyIan, the mockup shows an iPhone 14 Pro beside an iPhone 13 and there's no denying that this thing looks great.

While Apple will reportedly put the front-facing camera into such a hole, alongside part of the Face ID system, everything else will move beneath the display and out of sight. Eventually, we have to imagine that Apple will but the whole shebang down there but for now it simply isn't possible. At least, not without compromising that camera as some Android manufacturers have done.

Just look at this thing at the side of an iPhone 13 and you'll see how it looks so much more modern and immediately makes the older device look dated.

A mockup of the latest iPhone 14 Pro 💊 rumors. Not sure how I feel about this… Check the status bar for a surprise! pic.twitter.com/ZUkmiLCJqe — Ian Zelbo (@RendersbyIan) January 10, 2022

If all goes according to plan we can expect Apple to announce the new iPhone 14 lineup in or around September. Only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to gain this new look, however.

As great as this new look could be, I still worry that Apple won't make full use of the extra screen space afforded by the removal of the notch. Apple, please, please give us the battery percentage back at the very least. That being said, this thing will still be the best iPhone ever even if Apple decides to remove the battery icon altogether!