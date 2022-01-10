Stunning iPhone 14 mockup shows how cute a pill-shaped camera hole would be

What you need to know
- A mockup shows what an iPhone 14 without a notch could look like.
- iPhone 14 is rumored to come with a pill-shaped hole-punch camera cutout.
- Expect iPhone 14 to be announced in or around September of this year.
Recent rumors have Apple's iPhone 14 coming without a notch, replacing it instead with a little pill-shaped camera cutout. A new mockup shows us what that might look like and my word does it look good.
Posted to Twitter by Jeff Grossman, the photo shows an iPhone with an edited screenshot rotated so that it's upside-down. Then, Grossman simply held his own iPhone upside-down to make the image appear right-way-up, creating the illusion of a notch-free iPhone. And it looks pretty sweet indeed.
Check it out and prepare to be jazzed for this year's iPhone refresh.
Grossman even shared the image so that people can try it out for themselves, too.
Recent reports suggest that Apple will move the Face ID cameras beneath the display, leaving just the front-facing camera in its new, smaller aperture. The result is a more modern look similar to that of countless Android devices. However, I'd wager that none of this really matters unless Apple makes use of the extra space saved by the removal of the notch. The smaller notch used in iPhone 13 compared to iPhone 12 means little because the status bar doesn't include any extra data — I hope Apple doesn't make the same mistake with iPhone 14.
I have to imagine that Apple's ultimate goal is to remove all notches and holes entirely, but that will be further down the line. Some Android devices put their camera behind the display with limited results and it seems unlikely Apple will follow suit until the technology is 100% ready.
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 lineup in or around September and this image just ratcheted expectations up... a notch.
