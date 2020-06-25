LAUT's answer to the Apple Sport Band is cheaper but just as durable. Made of TPU, the HEUX Pastels Watch Strap for Apple Watch is solid, durable, and comfortable to wear.
Tough but cute
Bottom line: This durable TPU band comes in five pastel shades and both Apple Watch sizes.
The Good
- Thick, sturdy, and comfortable
- Appropriate to sweat or swim in
- Fun pastel colors
- Available in both 38/40mm and 42/44mm sizes
- Stainless steel buckle and adaptors
The Bad
- Rather stiff
- No neutral colors
A band for all sports
LAUT HEUX Pastels Watch Strap for Apple Watch: Features
I maintain that there is no equal to Apple's own Sport Band, but at $50, I find it rather pricey for a casual, sporty watch band. The LAUT HEUX Pastels Watch Strap costs 40% less, but it's just as solid-feeling and durable as the Apple Sport Band. It's not a perfect substitute, but it's a worthy band in its own right. Let's take a closer look.
The band is made of TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane), a flexible, durable, and smooth material that is like a bridge between rubber and plastic. The LAUT HEUX Pastels Watch Strap is comfortable to wear, even though it's thicker and stiffer than Apple's fluoroelastomer Sport Band. Since the band is somewhat stiff, and there is a traditional buckle, the tail end sticks out rather than being neatly tucked away. So, it's not quite as elegant as Apple's band.
The LAUT band has nine holes, and I use the third-smallest hole for my 5.5-inch wrist. There is one keeper loop, and the LAUT branding is embossed on it. Both the adaptors and the buckle are stainless steel, but they're not the shiny stainless steel. The metal has more of a brushed look, so it would match more closely with the aluminum Apple Watch. I wear it with my stainless steel Apple Watch and it looks fine. The adaptors work smoothly.
The LAUT HEUX Pastels Watch Strap for Apple Watch is a cute but durable and comfortable sport band.
I've worn the band quite a bit, and I have not noticed any changes or wear and tear. It has not gotten floppy or sticky like some "knock-off" sport bands I own. It hasn't picked up any dirt, but if it had, it would be easy enough to clean with soap and water. I wear it to work out and sweat has no effect on it; a quick wipe-down and I'm good to go. I've worn it swimming and just patted it dry when I was done.
This is a tough but cute band that you can wear anywhere, though its casual style might not pair with your more formal wardrobe. It comes in both the 38/40mm and 42/44mm Apple Watch sizes and fits every generation. Mine is the Spearmint shade, but it also comes in Baby Blue, Candy (pink), Violet, and Sherbet (yellow). If you're looking for neutrals or basic black, this isn't your watch band collection.
Sporty chic
LAUT HEUX Pastels Watch Strap for Apple Watch: What I like
I wear the LAUT HEUX Pastels Watch Strap swimming, working out, or just hanging around the house and it performs beautifully in all situations. It's waterproof, it resists dirt, and it's easy to clean. The band is quite durable, it feels solid and it's quite thick. I find it very comfortable to wear and I love the bright, cheerful pastel color.
Not an Apple band
LAUT HEUX Pastels Watch Strap for Apple Watch: What I don't like
The LAUT HEUX Pastels Watch Strap lacks the smooth elegance of Apple's pin-and-tuck Sport Band. LAUT's TPU material is noticeably stiffer than Apple's fluroelastomer. The color palette, while fun, is limited and isn't going to suit everyone.
A different kind of sport band
LAUT HEUX Pastels Watch Strap for Apple Watch: Bottom line
While certainly not a dead ringer for Apple's Sport Band, it serves the same purpose with its waterproof durability, comfortable fit, and casual style. The thick, flexible, long-lasting TPU band will take you though your workout, your swim session, and just hanging out. Available in six cheerful pastel shades and both Apple Watch sizes, it's a nice addition to a casual watch band collection.
Dependable sport band
The LAUT HEUX Pastels Watch Strap for Apple Watch is a cute but durable and comfortable sport band. The cheery pastel colors will brighten up the look of your Apple Watch.
