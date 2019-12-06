Chicago-based law firm FeganScott has levied a lawsuit against both Apple and Samsung, claiming that both companies have released smartphones that "far exceeded the federal limits" of radiofrequency radiation levels. Reported by Macrumors, the basis for the lawsuit began in August when the Chicago Tribune launched its own investigation into the radiofrequency radiation of popular smartphones that found that some iPhone models exceeded acceptable levels.

The firm enlisted the help of an FCC-accredited lab and tested the iPhone 8 at distances ranging from zero to 10 millimeters from the body. When tested at two millimeters, the iPhone 8 reached radiation levels more than "twice the federal exposure limit". At zero millimeters, the "iPhone 8 was five times more than the federal exposure limit". The firm had ordered tests for iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, and iPhone X.