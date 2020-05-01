A Twitter leak might have revealed several new features about the Series 6 Apple Watch.

Nikias Molina took to Twitter yesterday stating:

I know some stuff about the Apple Watch Series 6.

Before Tweeting the following:

EXCLUSIVE leaks about the upcoming #AppleWatch Series 6 features. Sleep Tracking Longer Battery Life Pulse Oximeter S6 Chip Mental Health Abnormalities Detection Stay tuned for more.

As seems to be the case with leaks these days, someone inevitably called on Jon Prosser to verify the information, which he duly did. If the information is correct, it could confirm that Apple plans to include embedded sleep tracking as part of the Series 6 Apple Watch, and the much-needed battery life extension that would require. One of the most obvious drawbacks of using your Apple Watch to track sleep is when to charge it.

A Pulse Oximeter can check the level of oxygen in a person's blood. A useful metric for monitoring things such as lung function, activity, sleep apnea, and more. The leak suggests the Apple Watch could get a new S6 chip to power some of these new features. But the most interesting upgrade could be mental health monitoring.

In a video earlier this month, an EverythingApplePro video suggested that the new Apple Watch might include something akin to anxiety alerts, with the Watch being able to detect when you're having a panic attack. Apple has certainly pushed the boundaries of using wearable tech to monitor physical health. But applications for mental health as well would be a huge leap. Presumably, Apple might be able to incorporate notification and alerts for family members into this, for example, to let you know a family member is having a panic attack.

As of right now, we don't really have a clear indication as to when the Apple Watch Series 6 might be announced. More importantly, it is unclear whether some of these new features are hardware or software upgrades. If it were the latter, it would allow Apple to bring some of these new features to older Apple Watch models by way of a watchOS upgrade.