A new leaked benchmark from the M1 Ultra Mac Studio indicates that it is the fastest and most powerful Mac ever created by an astonishing margin.

Announced at the March 8 Apple event, the new Mac Studio is a desktop Mac powered by Apple silicon. Starting at $1,999, you can get an M1 Max with power akin to the top-end MacBook Pro (2021) announced last year. However, Apple also surprised us with an all-new M1 Ultra chip, the fourth and most-powerful chip in the M1 lineup. The M1 Ultra is actually two M1 Max chips stuck together to generate unrivaled processing power.

Power reflected in a new leaked benchmark of the new device. Running 128GB of RAM, a Mac benchmarked on March 8 with the M1 Ultra CPU clocked Geekbench five scores of 1793 and 24055 for the single and multi-core tests respectively.

That beats not only the single-core score of the MacBook Pro with M1 Max, it also absolutely destroys the multi-core score of the Late 2019 Mac Pro with Intel Xeon. That only scored 19951, making the Mac Studio almost 25% faster, a staggering performance increase.

Apple says the M1 UItra will topple any desktop PC offering from Intel or AMD in relative performance scores:

For the most graphics-intensive needs, like 3D rendering and complex image processing, M1 Ultra has a 64-core GPU — 8x the size of M1 — delivering faster performance than even the highest-end PC GPU available while using 200 fewer watts of power.

Apple also unveiled a new companion Studio Display that offers up 27-inches of 5K Retina real estate.