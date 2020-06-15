A week ago, notable leaker Sonny Dickson tweeted that Apple plans to unveil a new iMac with an iPad Pro design at WWDC this year.

New iMac incoming at WWDC. iPad Pro design language, with Pro Display like bezels. T2 chip, AMD Navi GPU, and no more fusion drive — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 9, 2020

Today, code found within a leaked version of iOS 14 seems to confirm this new design. Concept designer iFinder posted on Twitter with an image of an iMac icon that resembles more of an iPad Pro with a stand than Apple's current iMac design.

iFinder produced a render of what the new design could look like and, if true, is a huge step up from the current design of the iMac.

"In IOS 14 code, a schematic image of the new generation iMac was found. And as for me it looks fantastic))) (iMac render mine)"

Apple is rumored to be announcing a new iMac at WWDC next week. It is unclear if that iMac could be the redesigned, iPad Pro inspired machine, or if is something else. It is also unclear if this new design would be used across all of Apple's iMacs or for the company's more pro-focused iMac Pro. We'll have to wait until next week to find out for sure.