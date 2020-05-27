Earlier this month, a few images of a potential new strap for the Apple Watch were leaked to 9to5Mac. Now, it appears that more images have surfaced on Reddit that have a close resemblance of the ones that were shared with the outlet.

The new images depict a redesigned Leather Loop for the Apple Watch, with the user claiming that the models are being designed for the Apple Watch Series 6. They show off four different colors: black, blue, red, and brown. Each also has an accent color that runs along the sides of the strap, giving each main color a little more personality.

From the looks of the design, the straps will have a magnet that will allow owners to simply place one half of the strap over the other in order to secure it to their wrist. The design definitely appears to be more sporty than the previous model, so Apple may be looking to launch an "active" leather strap.

Reported by 9to5Mac, the leaker who sent them the original images says that the new Leather Loop, instead of waiting until the launch of the Apple Watch Series 6, could see a debut as soon as next month, potentially at WWDC.

"The tipster who reached out to 9to5Mac indicated that the new Apple Watch Leather Loop could be unveiled as soon as next month. Apple just unveiled new Apple Watch bands in celebration of Pride Month, and further announcements for the summer and WWDC 2020 are not out of the question."