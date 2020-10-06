Reported by MacRumors, Apple will be adding the iPhone 5c to its list of vintage and obsolete products. It will also be adding the Mid 2014 model of the 15-inch MacBook Pro to the list as well. The outlet says that both devices will be added to the lists officially on October 31 according to a leaked internal memo.

Apple plans to add the iPhone 5c and the Mid 2014 version of the 15-inch MacBook Pro to its vintage and obsolete products list in all countries on October 31, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors.

According to the report, both the iPhone 5c and the Mid 2014 model of the 15-inch MacBook Pro will both be eligible to service indefinitely.

In the past, vintage Apple products were no longer eligible for repairs at the Genius Bar or at Apple Authorized Service Providers, but Apple began offering extended repairs of select vintage products in 2018. Both the iPhone 5c and the Mid 2014 model 15-inch MacBook Pro will remain eligible for service indefinitely, subject to parts availability.

The iPhone 5c was the last time that Apple released a plastic iPhone. Released along with the iPhone 5S back in 2013, the iPhone 5c was, for lack of a better description, the iPhone SE before the iPhone SE was actually released in 2016. It was a phone that sacrificed on some newer features to hit a lower price point for the masses. Apple abandoned the idea after sales of the product didn't meet expectations and the company got away from plastics as part of its focus on environmental impact.

The news of the iPhone 5c hitting the vintage and obsolete list comes on the same day that Apple has announced that its "Hi, Speed" event will occur on October 13th where the company is expected to announce its iPhone 12 lineup. There are also rumors that Apple could unveil its long-anticipated AirTags, AirPods Studio, and HomePod mini.