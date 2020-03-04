New and updated Mac mini and iMac computers could be coming down the pike if a previously reliable leaker is on the money again.

CoinX was the person who previously confirmed the iPhone "Pro" name ahead of the iPhone 11 Pro announcement. They've also gotten iPad announcements spot on as well, and now they've taken to Twitter to get us all hot and bothered again.

iMac/Mac mini 🔜 — CoinX (@coiiiiiiiin) March 4, 2020

Apple last refreshed the iMac lineup with new configurations back in March of 2019, so a new machine in March 2020 makes plenty of sense. The current line of Mac mini machines arrived in October of 2018, so it's definitely due some love.

While CoinX didn't mention whether either of these machines will be a complete overhaul, the Mac mini got exactly that in 2018. The iMac is much more likely to have gone under the knife, with the iMac Pro's cooling system and the death of the spinning hard disk hopefully on the horizon.

Apple has long been rumored to have a March event planned, but with current coronavirus issues it's likely that won't go ahead. The company has a history of announcing products via press release as well, so it's possible we might see a few announcements in the coming days and/or weeks.

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for more information should CoinX have the old tweet machine warmed up again.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.