Leaker claims under-screen Touch ID is coming to iPhone

What you need to know
- Touch ID is said to be coming back to iPhone.
- Leaker @L0vetodream shared the news via a cryptic tweet.
- They say it will be under the screen, rather than part of the power button.
Apple has long been rumored to be working on some sort of under-display fingerprint scanning technology that would bring Touch ID back to iPhone. The recent announcement of the newly updated iPad Air 4, with Touch ID built into the power button, suggested that Apple might go the same route with iPhone. However, one leaker says that isn't the case.
Or, at least, that's what I think they say. Take a look at anonymous Twitter leaker @L0vetodream's tweet and see what you think.
The account is known for its cryptic messages and this one is no different. However, MESA is the codename for Touch ID inside Apple and "uts" is likely supposed to be "under the screen" and the rest is pretty obvious.
@L0vetodream has a pretty solid track record with previous leaks but, as ever, it's important to remember that plans change. Especially inside Apple and especially in 2020.
There's nothing to say when or which models, but with iPhone 13 a whole year away we're going to have to wait a little while regardless. I'd have loved to see Touch ID return in 2020 but, for now, I'll make do with magnets and new chargers.
The reason people want Touch ID back is pretty obvious. Face ID is a better solution during any other year, but with 2020 being the never-ending nightmare that it is, we're all (hopefully) wearing masks all the time and Face ID doesn't work for obvious reasons. Touch ID, however, works just fine. So long as you're using an old iPhone or iPhone SE.
Would you like to see the return of Touch ID?
