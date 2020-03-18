Most of us at iMore work from our homes. With COVID-19, many of our readers are now doing the remote work thing as well. Although the most recommended at-home work setup probably includes a standing desk (which I also have), I rely most often on a comfy leather chair to get my work done each day.

It's usually just me in my home. As a single dad, my daughter's only with me half the time. I also have a 15-year-old dog that needs to be left outside at least once an hour. Because of this, I'm typically working from my entertainment room (as opposed to the upstairs home office). During these times, I'm sitting in my trusted leather chair from La-Z-Boy that's admittingly nearly as old as my cocker spaniel.