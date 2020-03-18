Most of us at iMore work from our homes. With COVID-19, many of our readers are now doing the remote work thing as well. Although the most recommended at-home work setup probably includes a standing desk (which I also have), I rely most often on a comfy leather chair to get my work done each day.
It's usually just me in my home. As a single dad, my daughter's only with me half the time. I also have a 15-year-old dog that needs to be left outside at least once an hour. Because of this, I'm typically working from my entertainment room (as opposed to the upstairs home office). During these times, I'm sitting in my trusted leather chair from La-Z-Boy that's admittingly nearly as old as my cocker spaniel.
Comfortable work
La-Z-Boy Cabot Low Leg Power Reclining Chair
Just one option
This chair is available in leather or fabric. There are also pet-friendly and performance materials available.
The Cabot Low Leg Power Reclining Chair satisfies my needs because of its unmatched comfort that's supported by premium fiberfill that retains its shape. The so-called ComfortCore and airform seat cushions hold up 24/7 by providing excellent support and pressure relief. Along with my MacBook Pro, this is typically my home office.
If you're interested in the Cabot, but don't like the price, shop around. Like other La-Z-Boy chairs, this one is occasionally on sale. I'm 99.9 percent sure I purchased mine for under $1,000.
Of course, there are other types of leather chairs on the market. When selecting a reclining chair to use while working, make sure it provides enough support. Otherwise, your back is going to hurt. Also, and this is a good rule regardless of your home workplace setup, make sure to stand at least once every hour. I also suggest walking around your neighborhood, if possible, at least once a day.
