LG adds AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to its 2018 smart TVs

What you need to know
- LG is adding support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to its 2018 televisions.
- It had previously added support for the Apple TV app to its TVs from that year.
Reported by MacRumors, LG has begun to roll out a software update to some of its smart televisions that adds support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. The update is exclusively for a select number of LG smart TVs that were released in 2018.
LG had promised that support for HomeKit and AirPlay 2 would be coming to some of its televisions from 2018 by the end of 2020 back in September, so it appears that the company is making good on that promise.
The addition of the features to 2018 televisions came after the company intially announced it would be limited to 2019 TVs, causing a petition that received over 20,000 signatures.
LG first announced that it would be adding AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to 2019 models in July of last year, leaving those with older TVs disappointed. That was followed by more than 20,000 people signing a petition to have the company change its mind. For once, it seems that a petition actually had some impact.
Back in August, LG announced that it was also bringing the Apple TV app to its 2018 smart televisions.
