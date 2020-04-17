Accessory maker LifeProof has announced a new range of iPhone cases that are made from recycled plastic. And not just recycled plastic – it's 85% recycled plastic that came from the ocean.

LifeProof has announced new WĀKE cases for iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2nd Generation), iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s. So yeah, that's a ton of iPhones.

There's a growing problem with plastics in the ocean, piling up on beaches and floating in masses such as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. Meaningful action is needed to reduce the impact of plastic on our waterways, and LifeProof is stepping up with new product and charitable-giving programs meant to create real change in how we do business and impact the world around us. LifeProof today announced WĀKE, a new case line made from recycled ocean-based plastics, to help prevent those plastics from reaching the ocean.

Not only do the cases look great, but they're also good for the planet. So good that LifeProof will donate a dollar to leading water charities every time a case owner registers their accessory.

With LifeProof's new charitable-giving program, LifeProof will donate a dollar to one of three leading water charities with the purchase of every LifeProof case. All the customer needs to do is register their case at lifeproof.com/makewaves. The three charities, Water.org, Coral Reef Alliance and American Rivers, share LifeProof's vision of a world with clean water for all.

As for the cases themselves, there's a choice of different colors as well as some with orange accents that look particularly snazzy. You can expect your new case to stand the test of time as well, with a two-meter drop-test proving the thing will keep your iPhone safe.

WĀKE is a slim, single-piece case designed from at least 85 percent recycled ocean-based plastic. LifeProof sources commercial fishing equipment like ropes and nets to prevent them from being cut loose or discarded in the ocean. The resulting polypropylene is both strong and durable, forming the foundation for the slimmest LifeProof case ever and one that's built to last. WĀKE is drop tested up to 6.6 feet (two meters) and sports a raised, beveled edge to help keep the screen safe from front-facing drops.

You can find all of the new cases on LifeProof's website starting at $39.99.