What you need to know
- LifeProof makes cases for smartphones and more.
- The company has added iPhone SE to its case range.
- Some cases are even waterproof.
Phone case maker LifeProof has announced that it has now added iPhone SE to its range of WĀKE, SLɅM, NËXT and FRĒ cases. They're all available for order now with $1 from each purchase going to one of three different clean-water charities.
LifeProof's WĀKE case is the latest to come to the market and is made from 85% recycled ocean-based plastics. It can withstand falls of up to 6.6ft, too, and all of the cases can be recycled once they've done their job.
WĀKE is the newest addition to the LifeProof lineup and the first in their expanded efforts to limit the production of virgin plastics in their product lines. WĀKE is a sleek, single-piece case made from at least 85 percent recycled ocean-based plastic such as commercial fishing nets. WĀKE is drop tested up to 6.6 feet (two meters) with a raised beveled edge to keep the screen protected from front-facing drops. Plus, with the LifeCycle program, WĀKE cases can be sent back at the end of their useful life to be repurposed instead of being thrown away.
The FRĒ cases are waterproof for those who need to take their phone swimming and whatnot, while the SLɅM and NËXTlines are a little more akin to your standard case options.
All of the new cases are available now from the LifeProof website with prices starting at $39.99.
