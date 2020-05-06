Phone case maker LifeProof has announced that it has now added iPhone SE to its range of WĀKE, SLɅM, NËXT and FRĒ cases. They're all available for order now with $1 from each purchase going to one of three different clean-water charities.

LifeProof's WĀKE case is the latest to come to the market and is made from 85% recycled ocean-based plastics. It can withstand falls of up to 6.6ft, too, and all of the cases can be recycled once they've done their job.