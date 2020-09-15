Lightricks, the developer behind the popular photo and video editing apps like FaceTune, Photofox, and Enlight, is out with its newest app, Beatleap. The app features music by Epidemic Sound, a popular sound library for YouTubers and filmmakers alike.

As detailed by Lightricks, Beatleap uses machine learning to automatically match songs to your video, then gives you a number of editing tools such as special effects, filters, and overlays to make your clips unique.

Fueled by artificial intelligence, Beatleap seeks to simplify the traditional video-editing process while offering powerful capabilities that exceed what is possible with existing template-based apps and editors. The cutting-edge technology behind Beatleap is the first of its kind -- computationally identifying exciting moments in the music, picking out the best moments of the video, and applying effects in all the right places according to where the beat and the clip are set to synchronize. Users simply pick the clips and the music, and Beatleap combines them. Effects and filters can be applied with simple taps, with the ability to increase the intensity and shuffle choices.

At launch, the app includes the following features:

20 editing tools and effects as well as 50 filters to choose from

A library of over 1,000 professional songs to synchronize with the user's video

Automatic trimming, cutting, and mixing of clips according to the beat of a selected track

Stunning video effects which are automatically placed at the perfect timing

Trendy filters and overlays to give users complete control over the look and feel of their videos

Zeev Farbman, Co-Founder and CEO of Lightricks, says that the company noticed a huge increase in demand for song-matched video content but that no audio-first video editing app existed (outside the social media apps themselves of course). So, the company paired up with Epidemic Sound and created it.

"During the global shelter-in-place, we have seen people using our apps more than ever before, including Beatleap's sister app, Videoleap, which has seen a 165% increase in usage and 12.5M downloads since March alone ... We have never come across an audio-first video editor and wanted to expand on the capabilities of the features that our content creators use most, to give anyone the ability to quickly and easily turn everyday moments into memories with a soundtrack from Epidemic Sound. We are using advanced technology to deliver a completely new and distinctive experience for video editors worldwide and are confident that Beatleap can empower our users to fuel their creative expression."

Oscar Höglund, CEO and Co-Founder of Epidemic Sound, says that the company is excited to give Beatleap users an easy way to integrate music into their videos while being confident that each track is licensed for use.

"Music is central to storytelling ... We're delighted to partner with Lightricks to empower their content creators with the music they need to seamlessly soundtrack their videos with peace of mind that the tracks are fully licensed for use. Epidemic Sound and Lightricks share a common goal when it comes to supercharging the creativity of the users we serve. With Lightricks' community of creators able to easily use and share our tracks in their videos, viewers all over the world can hear, discover, and follow our emerging music artists, and we're excited at the opportunity this offers them to build their fan bases."

You can download Beatleap for free from the App Store.