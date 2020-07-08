Lightricks is the developer behind popular photography apps like Facetune and Enlight Photofox and now, the company is out with a new app to make digital art easy for beginners.

The company has launched Quickart, which it touts as a "one-tap photo editor" for the iPhone and iPad. Quickart allows users to import their photos and then apply interesting effects with ease and without the need for any editing experience.

Built to provide audiences with a fast, easy way to make imaginative creations that express the world through their eyes, Quickart solves a challenge many face when working to create from a blank canvas: bringing ideas to life with just a tap—no previous editing skills required.

Zeev Farbman, Co-Founder and CEO at Lightricks, says that the company built the app in four months after recognizing the demand for an easy to use photo editing app tailored for the effects beginners were looking for.

"During the global shelter-in-place, we saw an increased demand for creative artistic-expression tools in our apps that were geared towards the casual photo-editor. After surveying our users across the globe on the type of content they were creating, we built Quickart to expand on the capabilities and offerings being utilized by our community of creators, working around the clock to create it in a mere four months. Utilizing some of the most popular aspects of our advanced photo-editing app Photofox, Quickart delivers a simple, yet powerful and fun artistic experience. The app removes the barrier to entry for individuals without a professional understanding of photo-editing so that absolutely anyone can create."

I downloaded the app and played around with a few photos and effects and, I have to say, it worked quite well. For those interested in more creative photo editing but don't want to devote the time and money to learn things like Photoshop, it's a great fit.

You can download Quickart for the iPhone and iPad for free from the App Store. You can also upgrade to Quickart Pro, which unlocks all of the different effects in the app, for a monthly ($5.99), yearly ($19.99), or one-time purchase ($59.99).