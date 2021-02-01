What you need to know
- You can now buy the Black Unity Apple Watch Series 6 and Sport Band from Apple.
You can now buy the limited edition Black Unity Apple Watch Series 6 and Sport Band for the first time. Both products were announced last week alongside Apple's plans to celebrate Black History Month.
Priced starting at $399 from the Apple Store, the Black Unity Apple Watch Series 6 is more than just another Apple Watch, too. It features an all-new Sport Band as well as an engraving on the back of the watch itself.
The aluminum case is made from 100 percent recycled aerospace-grade alloy and features a custom "Black Unity" laser-etched back crystal.
As for the color scheme, Apple says the new band is inspired by the Pan-African flag.
The Black Unity Sport Band is inspired by the Pan-African flag and made from soft, high-performance fluoroelastomer with a pin-and-tuck closure laser-etched with "Truth. Power. Solidarity."
The band is available in both 40mm and 44mm sizes, as is the Apple Watch, while the former sells for the standard $49.
Designed by Black creatives and allies throughout Apple to celebrate and acknowledge Black history and culture, the Black Unity Sport Band is inspired by the colors of the Pan-African flag and pays homage to the rich tradition and craft of quilt-making. Three individual pieces of colored fluoroelastomer are assembled by hand and compression-molded as one. Complemented by the dynamic Unity watch face, which displays an ever-changing pattern of irregular shapes as Apple Watch moves, these colors are brought together in a unique tapestry. The innovative pin-and-tuck closure is laser-etched with "Truth. Power. Solidarity."
Both items are in-stock and available for order now with free one-day shipping.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Keychron's K3 is a small and lightweight productivity booster
The Keychron K3 is the latest offering from the affordable mechanical keyboard brand. This is a compact, low profile option that's great for productivity.
AppleTV+ confirms 'WeCrashed' will star Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto
The rumors were true and both Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto are signed on.
Celebrating 25 years of catching 'em all in Pokémon
Pokémon is turning 25 in just a weeks. Here's a look back on the past 25 years filled with adorable pocket monsters.
What are some of the best rowing machines for Apple Fitness+?
Check out our favorite choices for rowing machines to use with Apple Fitness+. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced rower, we have choices for you.