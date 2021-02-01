You can now buy the limited edition Black Unity Apple Watch Series 6 and Sport Band for the first time. Both products were announced last week alongside Apple's plans to celebrate Black History Month.

Priced starting at $399 from the Apple Store, the Black Unity Apple Watch Series 6 is more than just another Apple Watch, too. It features an all-new Sport Band as well as an engraving on the back of the watch itself.

The aluminum case is made from 100 percent recycled aerospace-grade alloy and features a custom "Black Unity" laser-etched back crystal.

As for the color scheme, Apple says the new band is inspired by the Pan-African flag.

The Black Unity Sport Band is inspired by the Pan-African flag and made from soft, high-performance fluoroelastomer with a pin-and-tuck closure laser-etched with "Truth. Power. Solidarity."

The band is available in both 40mm and 44mm sizes, as is the Apple Watch, while the former sells for the standard $49.

Designed by Black creatives and allies throughout Apple to celebrate and acknowledge Black history and culture, the Black Unity Sport Band is inspired by the colors of the Pan-African flag and pays homage to the rich tradition and craft of quilt-making. Three individual pieces of colored fluoroelastomer are assembled by hand and compression-molded as one. Complemented by the dynamic Unity watch face, which displays an ever-changing pattern of irregular shapes as Apple Watch moves, these colors are brought together in a unique tapestry. The innovative pin-and-tuck closure is laser-etched with "Truth. Power. Solidarity."

Both items are in-stock and available for order now with free one-day shipping.