Mario's 35th anniversary may officially end at the end of March, but there's still time to pick up the new Mario Red & Blue Edition Nintendo Switch. It is back in stock at Best Buy. This restock comes hot off the heels of Mar10 day, so there's no telling how long these limited-edition consoles will be available for, so act fast and grab your own!

This special edition Switch launched alongside Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, but keep in mind that the game is not included here. You will, however, receive a special edition carrying case that has been adorned with Mario iconography. Make sure you grab one of the many great Mario titles available on the Switch while you're at it.

Many limited-edition Nintendo Switch bundles resell for hundreds of dollars, so it's best to get one now than have to deal with resellers later. If you're new to the Nintendo Switch, be sure to check out our Nintendo Switch guide to learn everything you need to know about your new hybrid system, including a list of the best Nintendo Switch accessories.