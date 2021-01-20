Linux now 'completely usable' on M1 Mac mini

Corellium CTO Chris Wade says that Linux is now "completely usable" on Apple's M1 Mac mini, after announcing the port on January 15.

Linux is now completely usable on the Mac mini M1. Booting from USB a full Ubuntu desktop (rpi). Network works via a USB c dongle. Update includes support for USB, I2C, DART. We will push changes to our GitHub and a tutorial later today. Thanks to the @CorelliumHQ team ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/uBDbDmvJUG — Chris Wade (@cmwdotme) January 20, 2021

Wade stated:

Corellium first announced the port to M1 on January 16:

We had some spare time today so we ported Linux to the M1. Releasing tomorrow #fridayfun pic.twitter.com/dCrXApyKef — Corellium (@CorelliumHQ) January 16, 2021

The initial announcement came with a warning that the "very early" beta was for "advanced users only", and that USB support and a more complete release was on the way.

As Wade has now noted, users can now boot from USB to a full Ubuntu desktop.

Apple announced its new Apple silicon-based Mac lineup and the M1 chip last year, promising huge performance gains.