Linux now 'completely usable' on M1 Mac mini

What you need to know
- Corellium has cracked running Linux on an M1 Mac mini.
Corellium CTO Chris Wade says that Linux is now "completely usable" on Apple's M1 Mac mini, after announcing the port on January 15.
Wade stated:
Linux is now completely usable on the Mac mini M1. Booting from USB a full Ubuntu desktop (rpi). Network works via a USB c dongle. Update includes support for USB, I2C, DART. We will push changes to our GitHub and a tutorial later today. Thanks to the @CorelliumHQ team.
Corellium first announced the port to M1 on January 16:
The initial announcement came with a warning that the "very early" beta was for "advanced users only", and that USB support and a more complete release was on the way.
As Wade has now noted, users can now boot from USB to a full Ubuntu desktop.
Apple announced its new Apple silicon-based Mac lineup and the M1 chip last year, promising huge performance gains. In a press release Apple stated:
Apple today announced M1, the most powerful chip it has ever created and the first chip designed specifically for the Mac. M1 is optimized for Mac systems in which small size and power efficiency are critically important. As a system on a chip (SoC), M1 combines numerous powerful technologies into a single chip, and features a unified memory architecture for dramatically improved performance and efficiency. M1 is the first personal computer chip built using cutting-edge 5-nanometer process technology and is packed with an astounding 16 billion transistors, the most Apple has ever put into a chip. It features the world's fastest CPU core in low-power silicon, the world's best CPU performance per watt, the world's fastest integrated graphics in a personal computer, and breakthrough machine learning performance with the Apple Neural Engine. As a result, M1 delivers up to 3.5x faster CPU performance, up to 6x faster GPU performance, and up to 15x faster machine learning, all while enabling battery life up to 2x longer than previous-generation Macs. With its profound increase in performance and efficiency, M1 delivers the biggest leap ever for the Mac.1
Apple could announce first-ever $100B quarter at January earnings call
Multiple reports note that Apple could announce its first-ever quarter with $100 billion sales.
Digitimes: New 12.9-inch iPad Pro with big display upgrade just weeks away
Digitimes has reaffirmed reports that a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be released in Q1 of 2020, suggesting a launch is just weeks away.
Apple launches new Podcasts Spotlight, 'Celebrity Book Club' first feature
Apple has today launched a new Podcasts Spotlight feature, a new editorial initiative designed to help listeners find some of the best shows out there.
Simplify your routine with a wallet case for the iPhone 12 Pro Max
Lighten up your pockets with an ultra-convenient wallet case for your iPhone 12 Pro Max. There's plenty of styles available, from classic leather folios to modern card cases.