We're coming to the end of August, so everyone's eyes are Apple, waiting to find out exactly when and how the company will host its anticipated iPhone event.

Well, the company's own Lisa Jackson, Apple's Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, may have just answered one of those questions. Spotted by developer Noah Evans, the Apple executive's new profile picture on Twitter could indicate that Apple's iPhone event is currently under production and will in fact be virtual.

So @lisapjackson just updated her Twitter profile picture, and there seems to be some production equipment in the corner. Many previous events had segments here — Apple Event coming soon?!

So @lisapjackson just updated her Twitter profile picture, and there seems to be some production equipment in the corner.



Many previous events had segments here — Apple Event coming soon?! pic.twitter.com/kKgEUp3EJC — Noah Evans (@ThisIsNoahEvans) August 22, 2021

Of course, there is no guarantee that the photo is current. That said, it seems very likely that Apple's iPhone event will be a virtual one. With the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, Apple recently announced that it would be pushing back its plan to return to the office until January of next year. The company had previously planned to bring employees back in October. With that happening, it seems unlikely that Apple will return to in-person events until at least 2022 as well.

The photo also has many speculating what Jackson will talk about if she is included in the event. The last time the executive was part of the iPhone event, Apple announced that it would be removing the power adapter from its packaging. Perhaps the charging cable is the next one to go?

Apple is expected to host an iPhone event in September where the company is rumored to announce the iPhone 13. The Apple Watch Series 7, 9th generation iPad, and 3rd generation AirPods are also potential products to be featured at the event.