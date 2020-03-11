What you need to know
Accessory maker Logitech has announced a trio of new wireless chargers, with one charging an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. If you don't have an Apple Watch either of the two other options could be where it's at.
The most interesting of the three chargers is the POWERED Wireless Charging 3-in-1 Dock, priced at $129.99. Available in graphite or white colors, the dock has somewhere to place your iPhone as well as your AirPods, both charging wirelessly. Apple Watch owners can also place their wearable on the special extension on one side of the charger, providing a one-stop-shop for all your charging needs.
If you don't have an Apple Watch in your life, the POWERED Wireless Charging Stand is a better bet. It's cheaper at $59.99 and is designed to charge your iPhone while it's stood vertically. You won't find yourself trying to get your face over a flat iPhone to trigger Face ID here, and it comes in graphite, blue sage, white, and lilac colors.
Finally, there's the POWERED Wireless Charging Stand which is the cheapest of the bunch at $39.99. It's exactly what it sounds like – a wireless charging pad for your iPhone. Simple, really.
All of these chargers are Qi-certified and will fast-charge modern iPhones at 9w. They also use "a combination of internal heat sensors and algorithms to manage temperature, prevent overheating and ensure the optimal level of power is delivered to get you charged up faster". All three chargers are available now direct from Logitech.
