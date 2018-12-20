Control everything Logitech Harmony Companion Starter control Logitech Harmony Smart Control The Harmony Companion is a full-featured universal remote for controlling not only your TV and cable box, but your streaming boxes, Blu-ray players, and even smart home products. We just wish you had more options with the dedicated smart home buttons, and the price could always be lower. $95 at Amazon Pros Control your TV, cable box, Apple TV, Roku or other entertainment devices

Controls smart home devices like Philips Hue lights

Dedicated smart home control buttons

Control devices hidden behind cabinet doors

Can set up with smartphone or computer

One-year battery life with replaceable battery

Works with Alexa when the hub is plugged in

Newer compared to the Smart Control Cons Smart home control buttons are limited in their scope

More expensive than the Smart Control for not much more functionality The Harmony Smart Control offers many of the same capabilities as its newer brethren in Logitech's lineup, offering control of all of your entertainment devices and various smart home appliances. It would be better if it had some dedicated space for smart home products, and it's also a little older than I'd generally prefer a tech product. $58 at Amazon Pros Control your TV, cable box, Apple TV, Roku or other entertainment devices

Controls smart home devices like Philips Hue lights

Control devices hidden behind cabinet doors

Easy to set up with smartphone app

One-year battery life with replaceable battery

Works with Alexa when the hub is plugged in

Cheaper than the Harmony Companion with most of the functionality Cons No dedicated smart home buttons

Older than Harmony Companion

If you want a universal remote that will control both your entertainment setup and your smart home devices, both the Harmony Companion and Harmony Smart Control would be good fits for you. The Smart Control might be a few years older, but it's cheaper, with most of the same features as the Harmony Companion.

A matter of control

Truth be told, these are very similar remotes. They connect to the same Harmony Hub, both control different smart home appliances like Philips Hue lights, and both use coin-style batteries that should last around a year. The biggest difference is that the Harmony Companion is a newer device than the Smart Control, so if you're concerned about ongoing support, that's something to consider. Otherwise, you should be just fine with the Harmony Smart Control.

Logitech Harmony Companion Logitech Harmony Smart Control Battery Life One year One Year Wi-Fi Yes Yes Bluetooth Yes Yes IR Yes Yes Smartphone setup Yes Yes Dedicated Smart home buttons Yes No Alexa Yes (with Hub) Yes (with Hub) Google Assistant Yes (with Hub) Yes (with Hub) Hub Included Yes Yes

Unless you're really worried about its age, I'd recommend that you pick up the Logitech Harmony Smart Control. It offers most of the same functionality as the Companion at a lower price.

While the Harmony Companion does have the smart home control buttons, their functionality is limited to more simple actions, like turning on lights or locking and unlocking doors. For instance, while you can use the buttons to control, say, your Philips Hue lights, they won't allow you to set scenes. The '+' and '-' home control buttons are for brightening and dimming lights.

The saving grace here is really that the list of Harmony-enabled smart home products is continually expanding. However, the biggest material advantage that the Companion has other than "newness" over the Smart Control can turn into something frustrating for the Harmony Companion, as it might not expand smart home functionality as much as you might hope.

Those frustrations aside (and keep in mind, we're talking about six out of 43 buttons here), the Companion is still a great device. Both it and the Harmony Smart Control are excellent remotes, you just won't get much more for the additional price out of the Harmony Companion compared to the Harmony Smart Control.

Control over everything Logitech Harmony Companion A solid universal remote The Logitech Harmony Companion will work with almost any entertainment equipment that you have in your home from Blu-ray players to your Apple TV. It's dedicated smart home buttons could be more flexible, though. $95 at Amazon

Great starter remote Logitech Harmony Smart Control Control you want in a slightly older remote The Logitech Harmony Smart Control has most of the same features as the Companion at a much lower price, giving you control over your entire home entertainment setup, smart home appliances, and more. It's only issue is that it's a little old. $58 at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.