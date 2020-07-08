Logitech is already one of the most popular accessory makers across PC and Mac platforms and now it's launched new Mac-specific accessories that are, officially, fire. I've decreed it so.

Freshly announced, the MX Master 3 and MX Keys Series for Mac will both be available this month across the United States with an international launch happening at some point in August.

Starting with the mouse, Logitech also points out that it can be used with iPad, too.

The Logitech MX Master 3 for Mac Advanced Wireless Mouse is built to empower your Mac and iPad with Master Series signature features, including next-generation MagSpeed scrolling that silently shifts from precise click-to-click to a hyper-fast mode, a handcrafted comfortable shape, and an optimized thumb area to effortlessly access the large thumbwheel and buttons.

Users can also set up app-specific profiles that change how the mouse reacts to button presses depending on the app being used, too. Battery life is impressive as well.

App-specific profiles optimize workflow for Adobe, Google Chrome, Safari and countless other customization options. The MX Master 3 for Mac rechargeable battery lasts up to 70 days and can be charged while in use.

As for the MX Keys keyboard, the illuminated keys add a touch of class and because this thing is designed for the Mac, it has a Mac layout. Finally!

The Logitech MX Keys for Mac Advanced Wireless Illuminated Keyboard provides users with the best low profile typing experience from Logitech in a true Mac layout. With keys shaped for your fingertips, the keyboard delivers a superior typing experience with great tactile response and features smart backlighting, so when your hands approach the keyboard it adjusts to the ambient lighting conditions to provide bright and sharp characters whenever inspiration hits you.

You can also use this keyboard with an iPad if that's your jam of course. In fact, this would probably make a great iPad keyboard now I think about it.

Both the MX Master 3 and MX Keys Series for Mac are on sale now the United States costing $99.99 apiece. International buyers will need to wait until August, however.