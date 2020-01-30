What you need to know
- A budget iPhone coming in 2021 may have a power button with Touch ID integrated into it.
- That's according to Ming-Chi Kuo, who says the device will come in the first half of next year.
- He also says that Apple will eschew Face ID to drastically reduce the size of the notch on the front of the iPhone.
A new research note from Ming-Chi Kuo claims that a low-cost 2021 iPhone may feature Touch ID integrated into the device's power button, instead of Face ID.
According to MacRumors:
Apple plans to release an iPhone with a Touch ID power button on the side of the device in the first half of 2021, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a research note with TF International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo has now revealed that the iPhone will feature an LCD display, further suggesting that it will be a lower-cost model. Last month, Kuo claimed the device will lack Face ID, allowing it to have a nearly edge-to-edge design with a smaller notch.
Kuo said the fingerprint solution will be capacitive and sport a "new design" for an improved user experience, but he did not elaborate.
Recent reports have suggested that Apple's rumored iPhone SE 2, touted for an announcement in March, may see the return of Touch ID and a design based loosely on the iPhone 8. Whilst that might sound counterproductive given the development of Face ID, remember that the rumored Spring iPhone is going to be a budget device with a much lower price point compared to other phones. This latest report suggests that next year, Apple will build on that by integrating Touch ID into the device's power button.
Apple has patented the technology to embed Touch ID into a button on the iPhone, you can see that patent here.
Of course, we've plenty of time before 2021 rolls around. According to reports, the next big thing from Apple will be the iPhone SE 2, featuring Touch ID, and A13 chip and a $399 starting price.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Photographer Tyler Stalman wonders whether creatives need a Mac Pro
Apple's Mac Pro has been around for a few weeks now but it's still super hot. Photographer Tyler Stalman has shared a new video covering a simple question – do creative professionals need a Mac Pro?
Wearlizer's Thin Leather watch band offers high quality at a great price
Treat your Apple Watch to a tapered leather band that won't break the bank. The quality is excellent and you'll find a huge selection of colors and patterns.
There's a $5,000 iPhone 11 Pro to go with that Cybertruck you just bought
Russian engineers at luxury designer caviar have created a titanium iPhone 11 Pro inspired by the design of Tesla's Cybertruck.
Watch the Big Game in 4K for cheap!
Since 4K is slowly becoming the standard for televisions, there's never been a better time to buy inexpensive, gorgeous boob tubes. These are the best inexpensive TVs you can buy with 4K HDR support.