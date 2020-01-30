A new research note from Ming-Chi Kuo claims that a low-cost 2021 iPhone may feature Touch ID integrated into the device's power button, instead of Face ID.

According to MacRumors:

Apple plans to release an iPhone with a Touch ID power button on the side of the device in the first half of 2021, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a research note with TF International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo has now revealed that the iPhone will feature an LCD display, further suggesting that it will be a lower-cost model. Last month, Kuo claimed the device will lack Face ID, allowing it to have a nearly edge-to-edge design with a smaller notch. Kuo said the fingerprint solution will be capacitive and sport a "new design" for an improved user experience, but he did not elaborate.

Recent reports have suggested that Apple's rumored iPhone SE 2, touted for an announcement in March, may see the return of Touch ID and a design based loosely on the iPhone 8. Whilst that might sound counterproductive given the development of Face ID, remember that the rumored Spring iPhone is going to be a budget device with a much lower price point compared to other phones. This latest report suggests that next year, Apple will build on that by integrating Touch ID into the device's power button.

Apple has patented the technology to embed Touch ID into a button on the iPhone, you can see that patent here.

Of course, we've plenty of time before 2021 rolls around. According to reports, the next big thing from Apple will be the iPhone SE 2, featuring Touch ID, and A13 chip and a $399 starting price.

