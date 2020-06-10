What you need to know
- Apple has been rumored to have a new iMac ready for an announcement at WWDC.
- Stocks of the 27-inch iMac are very low right now.
- The low-end 21.5-inch model doesn't seem to be impacted, however.
We saw a rumor pop up yesterday that suggested we could be about to see an iMac refresh as soon as this month's WWDC and now we have another reason to believe – stocks of iMacs are particularly low at Apple Stores as first spotted by Macerkopf.
Yesterday saw Sonny Dickson suggest a new iMac with an iPad Pro-like design is coming at WWDC on June 22. I'm still not 100% sure what an iPad Pro-like design will look like in iMac form, but I know it sounds interesting.
New iMac incoming at WWDC. iPad Pro design language, with Pro Display like bezels. T2 chip, AMD Navi GPU, and no more fusion drive— Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 9, 2020
The shortage of iMacs at retail could suggest that Apple is letting stocks run down ahead of a refresh. Such a thing has previously proven to happen before other products have met their demise in favor of new ones, so hopes are high. Anyone wanting to order a new iMac in 27-inch configuration right now will need to wait until the end of June at the earliest – just after a potential WWDC iMac announcement.
Oddly, the 21.5-inch model does appear to be in much better supply, although that could simply be an indicator that it doesn't sell through as easily.
Apple's online WWDC event kicks off on June 22. We at iMore will have our eyes and ears ready for more news ahead of the event.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
