Popular iPad – and iPhone if you're brave enough – video editor LumaFusion has been updated to add support for new iOS 13 and iPadOS features. Dark Mode was already supported but now external storage and custom fonts can also be used, too.

The addition of external storage support is likely to be the biggest improvement for most people. It allows them to use media that is saved on an external device, whether that's a USB-C drive or a microSD card. In fact, any storage that can be cajoled to connecting to the iPad's USB-C or Lightning connector will work just fine. This is a huge deal for those with smaller capacity iPads or iPhones.

The update also adds the ability to take advantage of custom fonts, too. People can still import fonts directly into LumaFusion but there is now the added option of using the system-wide feature added with iOS 13 and iPadOS.

LumaFusion 2.1 has tones to offer beyond this, too.