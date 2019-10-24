What you need to know
- LumaFusion is a popular video editing app for iPad.
- The app has been updated to ver. 2.1 and gains external storage support.
- Custom font support has also been added..
Popular iPad – and iPhone if you're brave enough – video editor LumaFusion has been updated to add support for new iOS 13 and iPadOS features. Dark Mode was already supported but now external storage and custom fonts can also be used, too.
The addition of external storage support is likely to be the biggest improvement for most people. It allows them to use media that is saved on an external device, whether that's a USB-C drive or a microSD card. In fact, any storage that can be cajoled to connecting to the iPad's USB-C or Lightning connector will work just fine. This is a huge deal for those with smaller capacity iPads or iPhones.
The update also adds the ability to take advantage of custom fonts, too. People can still import fonts directly into LumaFusion but there is now the added option of using the system-wide feature added with iOS 13 and iPadOS.
LumaFusion 2.1 has tones to offer beyond this, too.
NEW:
- Blend Modes. 27 blend modes enable incredible new effects. Select blend modes in the Frame & Fit editor under Blending.
- iOS 13 External drive support fully integrated in the Library. Select the new Files source in the Library, then tap "Add Link To Folder" to connect to any external drive or other app's shared folder. Browse, preview trim, and add media to your projects. Press-and-hold on a linked folder to remove it at any time.
- iOS 13 System font selector with support for App Store installed fonts (in addition to custom fonts imported directly in LumaFusion).
- Aspect ratios and resolutions added to support the newest iPhones and iPads for creating App Store Previews.
This update is free for existing LumaFusion owners. New users can download LumaFusion 2.1 from the App Store for $29.99, too.
