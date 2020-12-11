The cryptocurrency wallet app for iOS Lumi has today rolled out support for Apple Pay in a new software update.

In a press release the company stated:

Multi-currency crypto wallet Lumi, which enables the purchase, exchange & storing of digital assets, expanded functionality, and added Apple Pay as an available payment method in the app. This step has opened access to an alternative purchase option for hundreds of thousands of users around the world. From December 11th, 2020 after releasing the latest version of the app, Lumi Wallet's iOS users will be able to choose a new option to buy crypto using Apple Pay. This payment method will simplify the purchase process due to not requesting KYC verification for those users who already have an account with Apple Pay wallet.

Lumi says the new feature will roll out today in 60 countries including the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Australia, Singapore, Brazil, Saudi Arabi, UAE, and more. There is a $500 daily and weekly, as well as a $5,000 yearly limit. Outside of the U.S., the limit is $1,000 and $7,500 respectively.

Lumi CEO Diana Furman said adding Apple Pay was "one of the steps" on the way to making its app as user-friendly as possible, whilst making sure it has all the functions its users need.

Lumi is available on iOS, Android, and on the web, and supports Bitcoin, Etherium, and other popular cryptocurrencies.