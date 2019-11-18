Skylum has announced the immediate availability of the AI-powered Luminar 4 photo-editing app for Mac and Windows. Featuring a fresh interface and enhanced workflows, the update introduces several new tools tied closely to machine learning.

Shifting its focus from a tool-based approach to one that's purpose-based, Luminar 4 has been designed to shorten the learning process. In doing so, photographers are encouraged to experiment more creatively. Among the new tools are AI Sky Replacement, AI Structure, AI Skin Enhancer, and Portrait Enhancer.

With the AI Sky Replacement, Luminar now has the ability to detect both the sky and the other objects in a scene. From there, you can easily adjust the depth of field, tone, exposure, and color at will. Better still, pesky objects long associated with sky images such as halos, artifacts, and edges of transitions are deleted automatically.

AI Structure concentrates on identifying objects like people and buildings, then adding detail and clarity to faces, skin, and other surfaces. The tool is intended to help photographers eliminate the need to mask or brush out effects, thereby creating a more pleasing finished product.

Meanwhile, acne, freckles, moles, and other skin imperfections are smoothed over with Luminar 4's new Skin Enhancer. Finally, with the new Portrait Enhancer, you can now highlight and improve a person's face with just the click of a button.

Calling Luminar 4 its biggest update yet, Alex Tsepko, CEO of Skylum, explains, "The changes we've made to the interface and workflow will make the photo editing process faster, and open up new possibilities to photographers everywhere."

Do you already use products like Apple Photos, Adobe Photoshop, or Lightroom Classic? You can take advantage of Luminar 4 as a standaone application or as a plugin. The choice gives you a variety of ways to edit your images.

Luminar 4 is $89 through the Skylum website. Previous Luminar users can upgrade for $74. Mixed-computer households can share the same product key for Mac and PC on up to two devices.

