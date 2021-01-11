Lutron Caseta Wireless Outdoor PlugSource: Lutron

What you need to know

  • Lutron has announced a new smart plug designed for outdoor use that also supports HomeKit.

Lutron today announced a new HomeKit-compatible smart plug that's designed for use outdoors. Carrying the Caséta branding, the smart plug is IP65-rated which is apparently best-in-class. It's also "built to last and can withstand severe weather season after season," according to a press release.

Set to go on sale at some point towards the end of March, the new smart plug will be proved at $79.95. Alongside the HomeKit support users can also look forward to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa compatibility as well.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Lutron Caseta Wireless Outdoor PlugSource: Lutron

Ideal for smart control of landscape and string lighting, holiday lights and inflatables, and some motors and pumps, the new Caséta Outdoor Smart Plug gives homeowners convenient control of their exterior lights via the free Lutron app. For example, a homeowner can set their patio string lights to come on 15 minutes before sunset, adding a touch of magic to the perfect summer evening with family or friends.

The addition of HomeKit support means users can control their new smart plug via the Home app on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac while also using Siri for voice control as well. There's a built-in smart timer for those who would rather not have to deal with Siri, too.