Lutron today announced a new HomeKit-compatible smart plug that's designed for use outdoors. Carrying the Caséta branding, the smart plug is IP65-rated which is apparently best-in-class. It's also "built to last and can withstand severe weather season after season," according to a press release.

Set to go on sale at some point towards the end of March, the new smart plug will be proved at $79.95. Alongside the HomeKit support users can also look forward to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa compatibility as well.