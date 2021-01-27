What you need to know
- The Mac business hit a new Q1 revenue record of $8.4 billion.
- Apple attributes its success to the new M1 Macs.
Apple announced its Q1 2021 financial results today, and the call revealed good things for Apple's new M1 Macs. Apple CFO Luca Maestri announced on the call that the Mac set a first-quarter record, growing 21% year over year to $8.7 billion in revenue.
The CFO attributed this performance to the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini all featuring Apple's new M1 processor, the company's first chip based on its own Apple Silicon.
"Next, I'd like to talk about Mac. We set a December quarter record for revenue at $8.7 billion, up 21% over last year. We grew strong double-digits in each geographic segment and set all-time revenue records in Europe and the rest of Asia Pacific, as well as December quarter records in the Americas, Greater China, and in Japan. This performance was driven by strong demand for the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, all powered by our brand new M1 chip."
Tim Cook also touched on the Mac during his opening statement on the call, saying that demand for the new M1 Macs "has been very strong."
"iPad and Mac grew by 41 and 21 percent respectively, reflecting the continuing role these devices have played in our users' lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. During this quarter, availability began for both our new iPad Air, as well as the first generation of Macs to feature our groundbreaking M1 chip. The demand for all of these products has been very strong."
Apple released the new M1 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini last November. The company plans to announce more Apple Silicon-based Macs in the future, with some rumors of a new iMac coming as soon as this year.
