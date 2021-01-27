Apple announced its Q1 2021 financial results today, and the call revealed good things for Apple's new M1 Macs. Apple CFO Luca Maestri announced on the call that the Mac set a first-quarter record, growing 21% year over year to $8.7 billion in revenue.

The CFO attributed this performance to the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini all featuring Apple's new M1 processor, the company's first chip based on its own Apple Silicon.